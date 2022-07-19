Average gasoline prices in New York have fallen 10.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.66 per gallon early Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
The price for 87 octane in Olean had dropped to just under $4.66/g at most locations.
Prices in New York are 32.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.48/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 10.8 cents in the last week and stood at $5.54 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state to start the week was $3.85/g while the highest was $5.73/g, a difference of $1.88/g.
The national average price of gasoline fell 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.51/g Monday. The national average was down 47.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood $1.35/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Prices in Western and Upstate New York include Buffalo at $4.68/g, down 8 cents from last week; Syracuse at $4.72/g, down 7 cents from last week; and Rochester at $4.77/g, down 7.7 cents from last week.
“We’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline for a fifth straight week, with the pace of recent declines accelerating to some of the most significant we’ve seen in years,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “This trend is likely to reach a sixth straight week, with prices likely to fall again this week.”
Barring major hurricanes, outages or unexpected disruptions, De Haan predicted the national average to fall to $3.99/g by mid-August.
“So far, we’ve seen the national average drop for 34 straight days, with over 25,000 stations now back at $3.99 per gallon or less, and thousands more stations will join this week,” he says. “In addition, we will see several states fall back under an average of $4, the majority being in the South, but that could spread to more states in the weeks ahead.”