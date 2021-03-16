The most-posted price for regular gasoline in Olean has risen another 10 cents in the past two weeks, remaining at just under $2.90 per gallon on Monday.
The price has risen 54 cents a gallon since the first hike in several months occurred in mid-January.
In New York state, gas prices have risen 3.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.88/g Monday, according to GasBuddy. Gas prices in New York are 28.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 39.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Monday was $2.54/g while the highest was $3.41/g, a difference of 87 cents.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86/g Monday. The national average is up 33.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 64.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $2.82/g, up 5 cents since last week; Syracuse, $2.81/g, up 2.3 cents from last week; and Rochester, $2.84/g, up 2.6 cents per gallon.
“As Americans turn optimistic on COVID-19 pandemic recovery, we’ve been seeing insatiable demand for gasoline, which continues to recover far faster than oil production,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
He says the recovery in the last few weeks has been “astounding — both the speed and overall volume increases we’ve seen in our data lend credibility to the recovery, and perhaps will lead to continued price increases due to the continued imbalance between supply and demand.”
De Haan says it’s no longer a question of if we’ll see gasoline demand return to near normal this year, but when.
“And will oil producers rise to the occasion and be able to quickly ramp up output, or are we going to see the highest summer prices since 2014 until they jump into action?” he says.