New York gasoline prices have risen 1.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.52 per gallon Monday, while Olean’s price increased 4 cents in the past week.
According to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 6,118 stations in New York, gasoline prices in New York are 26.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.28/g higher than a year ago.
The most-posted price in Olean was a fraction less than $3.60/g as of Monday.
GasBuddy price reports indicate the lowest price in the state Monday was $3.17/g while the highest was $4.09/g, a difference of 92.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38/g Monday. The national average is up 19.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.26/g higher than a year ago.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $3.47/g, up 2 cents from last week; Syracuse at $3.46/g, up 0.5 cents per gallon from last week; and Rochester at $3.49/g, up 0.9 cents per gallon from last week.
“The jump in gas prices that started nearly a month ago is finally running out of steam for the time being, as oil prices have stabilized,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Yet, some areas of California are still at or near all-time record highs for prices. While California’s high prices will not become a nationwide norm, prices there will likely remain elevated due to refinery issues amidst the surge of rain and other refinery kinks.”
For most motorists, De Haan says, gas prices are likely to greatly slow their recent ascent, and he said some regions could even see some small declines in the week ahead.
Nevertheless, he says “odds remain high that gas prices will remain near today’s elevated levels going into the holidays, barring additional OPEC supply.”