Average gasoline prices in New York have risen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.61/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
Most outlets remained at just less than $3.90/g for 87 octane in the Olean area as of Monday evening.
Prices in New York are 12.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 20.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel increased 18.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06/g.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state to start the week was $3.10/g while the highest was $4.49/g, a difference of $1.39/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.86/g Monday. The national average is up 20.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 56.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $3.70/g, up 1 cent from last week; Syracuse at $3.50/g, down 0.3 cents per gallon from last week; and Rochester, $3.64/g, up 0.8 cents per gallon from last week.
“After a sharp rise in the national average over the last few weeks, we’ve seen an abrupt, yet expected decline as refinery issues have eased in the West and Great Lakes, overpowering some increases elsewhere,” says Patrick De Haan. “Though, at the same time, diesel prices have soared.”
He says the Great Lakes will see prices drift lower as BP’s Whiting refinery is soon to complete maintenance. In addition, oil prices have cooled off slightly after OPEC+’s decision to cut production, and that should slow increases elsewhere.
“Diesel and heating oil prices are likely to continue to rise as extremely low inventories of middle of the barrel products like these two push prices higher,” De Haan says.