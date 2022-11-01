The price for gasoline at most outlets in Olean shot up 20 cents before the weekend, while average gasoline prices in New York rose 13.4 cents per gallon in the last week.
The price for 87 octane was 4.099/gallon as of Monday, while the price in New York state averaged $3.75/g, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in the state. Prices in New York were 19.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stood 22.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel declined 2.39 cents in the last week and stood at $5.28 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state to begin the week was $3.25/g while the highest was $4.59/g, a difference of $1.34/g.
The national average price of gasoline fell 4.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.72/g Monday. The national average was down 3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood at 34.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Prices in other areas of New York include Buffalo at $3.76/g, up 9 cents over last week; Syracuse at $3.60/g, up 13.2 cents; and Rochester at $3.72/g, up 9.4 cents.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said the Northeast is bucking the overall national trend of downward gas prices.
Refinery issues have been addressed and the West has seen prices plummet, including a nearly 90 cent per gallon decline in California in less than a month, De Haan says.
“Compare that to the Northeast, where prices have jumped some 10-25 cents per gallon, demonstrating there’s much regionality to current gasoline price trends,” he says. “Add in diesel prices that remain high amidst extremely tight supply, and there’s definitely some challenges that lie ahead.”
TODAY IS THE FIRST day of November. The origin of the name of the month comes from the Latin word novem “nine,” because this had been the ninth month of the early Roman calendar.