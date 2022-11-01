The price for gasoline at most outlets in Olean shot up 20 cents before the weekend, while average gasoline prices in New York rose 13.4 cents per gallon in the last week.

The price for 87 octane was 4.099/gallon as of Monday, while the price in New York state averaged $3.75/g, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in the state. Prices in New York were 19.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stood 22.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

