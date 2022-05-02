Gasoline prices in Olean jumped 16 cents to a fraction less than $4.36 per gallon for 87 octane the past few days, while average prices in New York have risen 11.9 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
The average price for 87 octane in New York was $4.31/g Monday, according to GasBuddy. Prices in New York are 3.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.38/g higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports on Monday, the lowest price in the state was $3.80/g while the highest was $5.57/g, a difference of $1.77/g.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17/g Monday. The national average is down 1 cent per gallon from a month ago and stood $1.29/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo, at $4.23/g, up 2 cents from last week; Syracuse at $4.25/g, up 6.5 cents; and Rochester, $4.30/g, up 4 cents per gallon from last week's $4.26/g.
“Gasoline prices have continued their rally in the last week with oil prices sustaining higher levels, but the real story has been diesel fuel, which has skyrocketed to its highest level ever seen," says said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Diesel is now $1 per gallon or more in many areas compared to gasoline."
He says the "meteoric" rise in diesel prices is likely to continue for the first half of the week at least, while gasoline prices could continue to see a slow but steady rise.
"For now, the rising cost of diesel will surely be felt in the grocery store, hardware store or on your next flight as jet fuel prices accelerate, leading to a continued rise in inflation likely to ripple across the economy," De Haan says.