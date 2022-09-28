The price for 87 octane gasoline at most outlets in Olean dropped 4 cents Tuesday to just less than $4.92 per gallon. But that price was still well higher than other cities in Upstate New York

Average gasoline prices in New York fell 10.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.63/g to start the week, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York. Prices in New York are 48.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 38.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social