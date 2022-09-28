The price for 87 octane gasoline at most outlets in Olean dropped 4 cents Tuesday to just less than $4.92 per gallon. But that price was still well higher than other cities in Upstate New York
Average gasoline prices in New York fell 10.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.63/g to start the week, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York. Prices in New York are 48.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 38.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $3.79, down 10 cents from the previous week; Syracuse at $3.69/g, down 6.9 cents; and Rochester at $3.75/g, down 8.8 cents.
The national average price of diesel has declined 5.1 cents in the last week and stood at $4.88/g to start the week.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state was $2.99/g to start the week, while the highest was $4.99/g, a difference of $2/g.
The national average price of gasoline rose 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.67/g Monday. The national average was down 17.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood 49.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
“One of the longest gas price declines on record has finally come to an end after 14 weeks, with gas prices shooting up in several regions amidst myriad refinery issues from the West Coast to the Great Lakes and in between,” said
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, says there were wide prices changes across the nation due to refinery issues from the West Coast to the Great Lakes.
“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a wider gamut of price behaviors coast to coast in my career,” he says. “A slew of unexpected refinery disruptions, including fires and routine maintenance, have seemingly all happened in a short span of time, causing wholesale gas prices to spike in areas of the West Coast, Great Lakes and Plains states — and some of those areas could see prices spike another 25-75 cents per gallon or more until issues are worked out.”
In addition, De Haan says as Hurricane Ian nears the U.S. coast, some refiners could see disruption.
“Hopefully, disruptions will be very limited due to Ian, but there remain many factors driving prices both up and down across the country,” he says.