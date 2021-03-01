The most-usual price in Olean for regular gasoline had risen to just under $2.80 per gallon as of Monday — up another 11 cents in a bit more than a week.
Consumers are already seeing $3/g gasoline in neighboring Pennsylvania, which has a higher state gas tax than New York.
New York gas prices had risen 6.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.77/g Monday, according to GasBuddy. Gasoline prices in New York are 26.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 16.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Monday was $2.29/g while the highest was $3.59/g, a difference of $1.30/g.
The national average price of gasoline had risen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.72/g Monday. The national average is up 30.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 30.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo, $2.72/g, up 7 cents since last week; Syracuse, $2.72/g, up 7.8 cents from last week; and Rochester, $2.74/g, up 7.7 cents.
“Gas prices continued to surge last week following cold weather related shutdowns in Texas, but going forward, the impact from the cold has likely run its course,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
However, he says that gasoline demand continues to increase — last week’s total gasoline demand soared to the highest level since the pandemic began as COVD-19 cases continue to drop and and Americans are filling up more.
“On the supply side, the number of oil rigs active in the U.S. stands nearly 50% lower than a year ago, which is a large factor driving prices up,” De Haan says. “To put it simply, demand is recovering much much faster than oil production levels, which is why oil prices have soared.
“OPEC will be meeting this week to hopefully increase oil production to temper the rise in prices,” he says, “but will they increase oil production enough to match the growing appetite of a global economy that’s seen oil demand jump? We’ll have to wait and see.”