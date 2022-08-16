Average gasoline prices in New York fell another 8.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.30 per gallon Monday.
In Olean, the price for 87 octane at most outlets was $4.43/g, down 10 cents from last week.
GasBuddy reported prices in New York are 39.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.10/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, lowest price in the state to start the week was $3.73/g while the highest was $5.73/g, a difference of $2/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.92/g Monday. The national average is down 63.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 74.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Historical gasoline prices in New York and the national average going back 10 years:
Aug. 15, 2021: $3.20/g (U.S.: $3.17/g)
Aug.15, 2020: $2.25/g (U.S.: $2.17/g)
Aug. 15, 2019: $2.82/g (U.S.: $2.63/g)
Aug. 15, 2018: $2.99/g (U.S.: $2.85/g)
Aug. 15, 2017: $2.45/g (U.S.: $2.34/g)
Aug. 15, 2016: $2.28/g (U.S.: $2.12/g)
Aug. 15, 2015: $2.76/g (U.S.: $2.67/g)
Aug. 15, 2014: $3.75/g (U.S.: $3.46/g)
Aug. 15, 2013: $3.83/g (U.S.: $3.53/g)
Aug. 15, 2012: $3.91/g (U.S.: $3.71/g)
“For the ninth week straight, gas prices have continued to fall, but the streak is at great risk of being broken this week with wholesale gasoline prices having bounced back up some 40 cents per gallon as oil prices have rebounded,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “That means the decline in average prices could wrap up soon, with some price increases possible as early as this week, especially in areas of the Great Lakes.”
While the West Coast and some areas of the Rockies may see prices continue to drift lower, De Haan does believe the national average could tick higher this week as the better than expected jobs report last week likely means less demand destruction than anticipated.