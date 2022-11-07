Average gasoline prices in New York rose 7.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.82 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
The price for 87 octane remained at $3.899/g at most outlets in Olean on Monday.
Prices in New York were 26.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stood 28.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.4 cents in the last week and stood at $5.32 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.30/g while the highest was $4.69/g, a difference of $1.39/g.
The national average price of gasoline rose 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78/g Monday. The national average is down 11.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood 37.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $3.78/g, up 2 cents from last week; Syracuse at $3.71/g, up 11.1 cents; and Rochester at $3.78/g, up 6.4 cents.
"Just over half of the nation's 50 states saw gasoline prices rise last week, pulling the national average back up for the time being due to big jumps in the Great Lakes and continued increases in New England and mid-Atlantic states," says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "For now, the rise in the Great Lakes, brought on by tight supply, has already started to ease, and declines should start again."
In the Northeast prices are likely to inch up a bit more, he says, while the national diesel supply remains tight, although supplies of diesel did see a slight rise last week.
"Brief outages (of diesel) at a limited number of stations are possible, but with refineries continuing to churn out product and maintenance wrapping up, I'm optimistic the situation will improve," De Haan says.