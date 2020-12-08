New York gas prices have risen 2.5 cents per gallon in the past week, while the Olean price has remained on the $2.359 it’s been at since the week before Labor Day.
The New York state average price was $2.28/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey. Gas prices in New York are 4.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 41.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Monday was $1.89/g, while the highest was $3.16/g, a difference of $1.27/g.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.16/g Monday. The national average was up 5.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 42.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Some prices in other areas of New York: Buffalo, $2.19/g, up 2 cents since last week; Syracuse, $2.13/g, up 4.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.08/g; and Rochester, $2.22/g, up 3.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.18/g.
“With oil’s rally to a new COVID-19 high-water mark, gas prices have begun to follow, even as gasoline demand crumbles to some of the lowest levels in months,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Optimism continues to propel oil markets higher, led by positive news on a COVID-19 vaccine, but should anything change timing wise, we could a reversal.”