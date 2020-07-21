New York gas prices have risen 1.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.27 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 6,118 stations.
Gas prices in New York are 6.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 58.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The most-posted price in Olean was $2.29/g for regular, where it has remained the past several days.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in New York was priced Monday at $1.68/g, while the most expensive was $2.99/g, a difference of $1.31/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.18/g Monday. The national average is up 5.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 58.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Some other New York areas and their gas prices:
Batavia, $2.23, no change since last week; Buffalo, $2.21, up 2 cents since last week; Rochester, $2.20/g, up 1.3 cents per gallon from last week; and Syracuse, $2.17/g, up 5.6 cents per gallon from last week.
“Similar to watching the Cubs game last night with a quiet and empty stadium, gasoline prices have been quiet last week as markets await the next chapter in the coronavirus situation,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “As cases continue to rise, the likelihood rises that gas prices will stabilize and demand may continue to see small decreases, which is the name of the game behind gas prices.”
De Haan says he doesn’t expect much movement until the United States either sees more states being impacted more or coronavirus cases start to drop — either development would provide clarity to where gas prices stand now.
“For now, motorists are still ‘stuck’ with the lowest summer gas prices in 16 years,” he says.