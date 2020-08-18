New York gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $2.25/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 6,118 stations.
The most-posted price in Olean remains at $2.29/gallon, where the price has remained for weeks.
Gas prices in New York are 0.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 55.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The lowest price in the state today is $1.97/g while the highest is $2.79/g, a difference of 82.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.16/g today. The national average is down 3.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 45.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Some other prices in New York state:
Syracuse, $2.11/g, down 2.2 cents/gallon from last week’s $2.14/g; Rochester, $2.19/g, down 0.8 cents/g from last week’s $2.19/g; and $2.18/g, no change since last week.
“For the seventh straight week and now some 53 days, the national average price of gasoline has stayed in a range of less than a nickel, an incredible feat for the summer driving season, and a level of summer stability we haven’t seen in decades,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “However, with new data from the Pay with GasBuddy payments card showing weekly demand last week rose to a fresh coronavirus high, we may see some upside in oil prices propelled by the good news that demand is solidly moving higher again.”
DeHaan says should demand continue to rebound, “its only natural that with less oil on global markets, prices are likely to drift to the upside if the situation continues to improve.”