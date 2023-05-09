Average gasoline prices in New York state fell slightly 2 cents per gallon in the last week, while averaging $3.64/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in the state.
In Olean, the price per gallon for 87 octane increased from nearly $3.70 to nearly $3.76 last week, but the price soon receded back to nearly $3.70.
Prices in New York were 14.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stood 84.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel fell 6.3 cents in the last week and stood at $4.01 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state to begin the week was $2.56/g while the highest was $4.69/g, a difference of $2.13/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.50/g Monday. The national average was down 7.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood 80.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices included Buffalo at $3.71/g, unchanged from last week; Syracuse at $3.69/g, down 2.2 cents; and Rochester at $3.70/g, down 2.5 cents.
In Pennsylvania overall, gasoline prices fell 3.8 cents over the past week, and two cents in Western Pennsylvania. According to AAA East Central, the average price for 87 octane in Bradford was $3.793.
“For the third straight week, consumers have been greeted by falling gasoline prices across a majority of the country, thanks to oil prices holding near recent lows and the transition to summer gasoline being essentially complete,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While there have been a few pockets of rising prices, those have been the needle in the haystack, with nearly every single state seeing gas prices fall.”
De Haan says, in addition to gasoline prices declining, the average price of a gallon of diesel will join gasoline in the days ahead, falling below $4 per gallon in the next couple of days.
“Americans are spending hundreds of millions less on fuel every week compared to a year ago, and that’s a number that could rise further as prices are poised to continue trending lower this week,” he says.