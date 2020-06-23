As the national average price for a gallon of gasoline stands at $2.13 per gallon, the price for regular in Olean is up 10 cents to $2.29 from earlier this month.
The New York state average is $2.23 — 1 cent higher than last week, according to AAA. A year ago, the state average was $2.85, while it was $2.89/gallon in Olean.
AAA Western and Central New York reports the following averages in the state: Batavia, $2.25 (no change since last week); Buffalo, $2.19 (no change since last week); Ithaca, $2.13 (up 1 cent since last week); Rochester, $2.20 (down 1 cent since last week); and Syracuse, $2.13 (up 2 cents since last week).
The lowest posted price of gasoline in New York state Tuesday was $1.64/g at a Native-owned station in Sanborn, Niagara County.
AAA analysts note that gas prices remain much more affordable than last year, making summer road trips more enticing. This year, AAA WCNY expects road trips to be the most popular form of travel with families looking to drive to destinations.
“The national average price for a gallon of gasoline is 53 cents cheaper than last year at this time, while the New York average price is 62 cents cheaper than a year ago, making road trips an affordable option for motorists,” a AAA report states.