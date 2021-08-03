According to AAA of Western and Central New York, today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.18, up two cents in the past week. This time last year — due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the price was $2.18.
The state average is $3.21 – up two cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.26. AAA reports the following averages:
- Buffalo — $3.15 (up two cents since last week)
- Ithaca — $3.20 (up three cents since last week)
- Rochester — $3.19 (up three cents since last week)
- Rome — $3.25 (up one cent since last week)
- Syracuse — $3.18 (up two cents since last week)
- Meanwhile, gas is going for $3.29 at most Olean city gas stations.
July was a busy month for travel and road trips — families are making the most of summer travel opportunities while many hotels are putting out the ‘no vacancy’ sign in popular beach destinations. The Energy Information Administration reports that gas demand is up while total domestic gas stocks remain down. Oil prices are over $73 per barrel this morning while gas prices are up slightly across the board.
There’s another month of summer travel ahead through Labor Day, and college students will begin their return to campuses in the meantime, so gas demand will likely remain high. AAA expects the national average to remain above $3 per gallon throughout the summer. Motorists can benefit from comparing pump prices before filling up with the AAA Mobile App for iPhone, iPad, and Android — a convenient option to find the lowest gas prices in a given area. Plus, the app is the quickest way to request roadside assistance, map a route, find discounts, or book a hotel.
Motorists can also locate gas prices across the country and stay up-to-date on the latest news and fuel-saving tips at http://gasprices.aaa.com.
EVER WONDER how an electric car copes with running out of gas?
AAA is working with SparkCharge in a pilot program in the Buffalo and Syracuse markets to bring along the company’s Roadie mobile electric vehicle charging units to stranded electric car drivers. The service, while only in the metro area during certain hours for now, could expand as EVs become more popular and local tow trucks begin adding such equipment to their arsenal of getting stranded drivers back on the road.
SparkCharge, Inc., is based in Buffalo and is a 43North award winner. The company recently appeared on the TV show “Shark Tank,” where it secured $1 million in start-up funding.