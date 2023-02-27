Average gasoline prices in New York have fallen 4.0 cents per gallon in the last week, including at most outlets in Olean.
The average price for 87 octane was $3.40/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York. Olean was at $3.559/g.
Prices in New York were 14.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stood 37.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel fell 7.7 cents in the last week and stood at $4.38 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state to begin the week was $2.85/g while the highest was $4.46/g, a difference of $1.61/g.
On Saturday in Salamanca, multiple Seneca-owned outlets were selling 87 octane for $2.52/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.33/g Monday. The national average was down 17.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood 26.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $3.38/g, down 2 cents from last week; Syracuse at $3.36/g, unchanged; and Rochester at $3.41/g, down 1.7 cents.
“The national average has resumed its decline after a pause last week as oil and wholesale gasoline prices fell on worrisome inflation figures showing the Fed likely to ramp up rates to slow inflation,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Some nine out of 10 states saw declines over the last week, so the drops are showing up for most across the country, with the exception of the West Coast as the transition to summer blends continues, and in the Great Lakes, where prices cycled last week but have now resumed declining.”
For the weeks ahead, De Haan says tradition indicates to expect prices to move up eventually, “but that could be at least be partially offset by inflationary data that continues to be hotter than expected, leading to anxiety that the Fed will boost interest rates and cooling the economy and oil demand considerably.”