As oil prices rise, AAA Western and Central New York reported gas prices in the state dropped an average of nine cents a gallon.
Olean prices remained at $3.93 again this week in the Olean area, but AAA reported that the national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.40, down 15 cents from one week ago. One year ago, the price was $3.36.
Buffalo-area prices averaged $3.67 a gallon, down 6 cents from last week. For those heading east, prices at the truck stops in the Kanona area were at $3.53 a gallon on Sunday.
Millions of drivers continue to see lower pump prices entering the final month of the year. The national average has fallen sharply since the June peak of nearly $5.02. Lower demand is being countered by some uncertainty in the oil markets. A price cap on barrels of Russian oil takes effect today. Sunday OPEC+ announced it will leave production quotas unchanged. This morning, oil prices range from $81 to $87 per barrel, up from $74 to $81 one week ago.
To conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle. Get more tips at gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/.
THIS WEEK IS Older Driver Safety Awareness Week. The annual weeklong campaign aims to promote the importance of mobility and transportation to ensure older adults remain active in the community (i.e., shopping, working, volunteering, etc.)
AAA reported that older Americans today are healthier and more active than ever before. The aging baby boomer generation is the fastest-growing demographic in the U.S. By 2030, there will be more than 70 million people age 65 and older, and approximately 85-90 percent of them will be licensed to drive. In fact, seniors are outliving their ability to drive safely by an average of 7-10 years, and for the first time in history, we must plan for our “driving retirement” just as we plan for our financial retirement.
Senior drivers are among the safest drivers on the road and often reduce their risk of injury by wearing safety belts, not drinking and driving and by observing speed limits; however, seniors are more likely to be injured or killed in a crash due to age-related fragility. With the exception of teenagers, seniors have the highest crash death rate per mile driven. As we age, our ability to drive safely is affected by natural changes to our bodies over time.
AAA Western and Central New York offers professional driving assessments that are helpful to older drivers. Driving performance should be assessed regularly. Think about getting a professional driving assessment just like an annual wellness checkup – it’s a smart way to identify and manage any physical or mental changes. More information can be found at www.AAA.com/Senior. AAA also offers defensive driving classes that qualify for an insurance discount. Learn more at www.AAA.com/DriverTraining.