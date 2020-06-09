The national average price for a gallon of gasoline was $2.03 earlier this week, which is 5 cents higher than a week ago, AAA reports.
One year ago, the national average price was $2.76.
The New York state average is $2.20 — 2 cents higher than last week. Olean was set at $2.19 at most outlets. A year ago, the state average was $2.90.
AAA Western and Central New York reports the following averages:
Batavia, $2.25 (up 3 cents since last week); Buffalo, $2.19 (down 1 cent since last week); Ithaca, $2.11 (up 1 cent since last week); Rochester, $2.20 (no change since last week); and Syracuse, $2.10 (up 1 cent since last week).
“The national average price for a gallon of gasoline has topped $2, after spending months below that $2 mark due to inactivity among motorists, low demand and slowed production,” AAA reports. “Prices have been slowly rising as states reopen and demand for gasoline increases for both work and recreation purposes. While demand is on the rise, levels are still lower than one year ago.”
AAA says expect prices to continue to increase as the summer travel season gets underway. This year, AAA expects road trips to be very popular.