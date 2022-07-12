The area’s gas prices have dropped again, following the nationwide trend according to AAA Western and Central New York.
Gas in Olean was consistently $4.75 a gallon on Monday, compared to the national average price of $4.68.
Nationwide, gas is down 13 cents from last Monday. A year ago, the average price was $3.14. The New York State average is $4.80, down 9 cents since last Monday. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.20.
Early last week, unleaded gasoline dropped below $5 a gallon at about 80% of gas stations across the country as oil prices dropped amid broad market concern regarding a potential slow, or even stall, of economic growth due to rising interest rates and inflation. A lower economic growth rate than expected could cause crude demand to further decline, leading pump prices to follow suit. This morning, oil prices are at $103 to $105, down slightly from the $103 to $107 per barrel seen last Tuesday.
Last Wednesday, data from the Energy Information Administration showed that gas demand sat at 8.93 million barrels per day, which was lower the last year’s rate of 9.11 million b/d at the end of June. On the other hand, domestic gasoline stocks increased by 2.6 million barrels to 221.6 million. These supply and demand dynamics, along with decreasing oil prices, have pushed pump prices lower. If these trends continue, drivers will likely continue to see relief at the pump.
LOOKING FOR something to do Thursday that is a short drive away?
The Lincoln Park Concert Series show from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in Olean, featuring Kokomo Time Band with beach party favorites, is being sponsored by the family of Penelope (Penny) M. Ethridge Fidurko, who died in December.
Penny graduated from Olean High in 1974, family members said, and worked at Community Bank, Park and Shop, Kmart, and most recently, the St. Stephen’s Club. She owned a local craft store on North Union, the Rocking Cow. Penny was a lifetime member of the St. Stephen’s and Pulaski clubs. Penny was a former president of the St. Stephen’s Club Ladies Auxiliary, and a former vice president of the Pulaski Club Ladies Auxiliary. Penny was also a member of the Coasters group at the Olean Senior Center. Penny would also enjoy spending time helping the community of North Olean, her second home. In her free time, she enjoyed playing euchre and listening to bands at various local venues, leading her family to sponsor this event.
Her family has established a sponsorship fund at the Olean Theatre Workshop in her memory and will be holding a 50/50 for the fund at the show to support the Penelope Ethridge Fidurko Memorial Scholarship.
City officials said anyone interested in sponsoring one of the other concerts this summer should may 376-5666.