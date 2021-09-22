Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is celebrating Chamber Week through Saturday. It gives the Chamber an opportunity to celebrate its accomplishments and achievement, and an excellent time to thank the many people who make them happen.
Each one of GOACC’s programs and activities is an orchestrated effort of numerous volunteers. Many of them have been serving on their committees or working on an event for a long time.
Their efforts and dedication make each happening a reality. During Chamber Week, GOACC presents the Volunteer of the Year Award to a volunteer who has shown extraordinary involvement in the Chamber and who supports the chamber to its fullest. This person, selected by the GOACC staff, must be a volunteer for the entire fiscal year; must be active on one or more committees; and must be a member of the Chamber of Commerce.
“Each year, we keep the volunteer of the year a secret until the reception,” says Meme K. Yanetsko, Chamber CEO. “However, this year, we announced in the volunteer invites that GOACC staff posthumously named Eric Garvin our volunteer of the year 2021.”
Garvin, who was a vice president of Community Bank, passed away Aug. 1 at Roswell Park Cancer Institute after a brief battle with cancer. He was 51.
“Although he volunteered for the Olean Rotary Club, the United Way, the Olean City School District school board, the YMCA basketball and Little League, staff believed that Eric’s heart was in his service to Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce,” Yanetsko said.
Included in her speech presented at a reception Monday at Napoli Pizza, Yanetsko said, “There wasn’t a financial statement or board term limit that could take Eric away from serving GOACC. Although I couldn’t find the exact year that Eric joined the Chamber board, we believed in coincided with his joining Community Bank — so let’s say almost 20 years of service from Eric to GOACC.
“From just being a member on the board, to chairing our finance committee, to becoming board president for GOACC, Eric and Chamber were like Siamese twins joined at the hip — and both parties agreed with the situation.
“He not only helped out in committees and board meetings, but volunteered at most events — home show, sports show, clambake, even running in the corporate challenge.
“He mattered. He made a difference. His great generosity has had a profound and lasting impact on the Chamber staff, membership and our community. His willingness to share his time and talent speaks to both his strength and the quality of his character.
“All of our volunteers chose to volunteer selflessly and without expectation of being recognized but we want to send our thanks to you all and to Eric on just how much his dedication was appreciated and how grateful we are to him.”