The Heart of Olean mural will be a new work by Meg Saligman, planned for the Library and Liberal Arts Center on the Cattaraugus County Campus of Jamestown Community College.
The building will become a landmark, “a beacon for beauty and transformation,” according to the Greater Olean Chamber of Commerce, and it is calling on its members to participate in the Heart of Olean Member Challenge.
The Tri-County Arts Council, a GOACC member, along with committee members Paula Derwick Fox, Fileve Palmer and Jackie Reed, are spearheading the fundraising for this $100,000 project. They are researching grants and other funding opportunities, but the balance of funds will need to be raised through the community.
The Chamber met with The Heart of Olean committee and has suggested that GOACC challenge 250 of its 500 members to donate a combined $25,000 through contributions from members in the amounts of $50, $100 and $200.
To contribute, go online to the Tri-County Art Council’s website and select the level of donation you wish to give.
The overall project needs 2,000 square feet of primed cloth, 56 quarts of top coat varnish and 30 gallons of paint. Combined, it is hoped the Chamber membership drive will raise a quarter of the project funds needed for the Heart of Olean.
Fox Financial will match dollar for dollar the first $10,000.
For donations, companies and organizations will be recognized on the Chamber and Heart of Olean websites, social media and on a certificate that will be presented at a recognition day of support at the completed mural.
If you browse the mural website, you will see other donation levels. Check with the Chamber on sending checks the old-fashioned way as well.
Saligman, a proud Olean High School graduate who has a national and even world reputation as a muralist, is planning the 6,000-square-foot mural. She has produced more than 40 permanent public artworks worldwide, including some of the world’s largest public murals.
Folks can also be a part of the project by going on Facebook and liking and sharing The Heart of Olean mural page. Submit a photo and story to the page for inspiration for the design.