Frosty Fest, the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce’s newest event, is set for Saturday at War Veterans Park. Most of the activities have teams of two participating — and the deadline to register teams is 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Team activities include curling, cornhole and bocce, with teams of all ages competing and the possibility of winning medals for the first- and second-place teams.
The Squirrel Plunge, in which participants are building their own sleds from materials provided by the Chamber, should already be set.
• CURLING: Teams compete by alternating turns sliding “rocks” down the straightaway accumulating points with respect to the distance from the target at the end, the “house.”
A team of two can compete in this double elimination tourney with a fee of $50. The team will also enjoy pancakes, cup of chili and two beer tokens. There is a limit of 12 teams.
• CORNHOLE: This event is a lawn game in which players take turns throwing fabric bean bags at a raised platform (board) with a hole in the far end. The fee for a team of two is $40 and they will each receive a bowl of chili and two beer tokens for those of age. There will be 32 teams.
• BOCCE: Rules of bocce are same in the winter. A team of two can compete in this single elimination tourney with a fee of $40. The team will also enjoy a cup of chili and two beer tokens.
• COMBO: There is also the cornhole/bocce combo. The team of two can compete in both the bocce and cornhole tourneys for a total of $65/pair. The team will receive a bowl of chili and also receive three beer tokens.
• SNOW DISC GOLF: This event includes a flying disc in which players throw at a target. There are two options for golf, single player — the $10 fee will give you a round of nine holes of disc golf and a bowl of chili — and family foursome — the $30 fee will get four people the nine holes of disc golf and each a bowl of chili.
Registration is found online but those interested can also call the Chamber to register their teams. For registration information, visit the Chamber’s webpage. For questions or to sign up to volunteer, call 372-4433 or email events@oleanny.com.
TODAY IS the first day of February, which got its name from the Latin word, “to cleanse.”
The Roman calendar month of Februarius was named for Februalia, a festival of purification and atonement that took place during this period.