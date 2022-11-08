Local photographer Dan Jordan got up early — super early — Tuesday morning to get pictures of the lunar eclipse in the western sky over the Olean area.
Dan, whose amazing wildlife shots appear frequently in the Times Herald, considered his images of the lunar eclipse perhaps only so-so.
"First, let me say that I am not an astrophotographer," Dan wrote on his Facebook page. "I give full props to those who are because it is not easy. Between trying to avoid frostbitten fingers and dodging a skunk wandering through our neighborhood, I took a few hundred photos of tonight's lunar eclipse."
Dan says he was very surprised at the speed that the moon moved across the sky Tuesday morning. He had his camera on a tripod and had to adjust position for nearly every shot.
He notes, "Let's say you shot a rocket at that distant hunk of rock, you'd have to lead it by quite a bit! It's a true wonder that those early moon missions, with the limited technology available at the time, were as successful as they were!"
The total lunar eclipse lasted nearly 1 1/2 hours — from 5:16 a.m. to 6:41 a.m. — as Earth passed directly between the moon and sun.
Known as a blood moon, Tuesday's phenomenon appeared a reddish-orange from the light of Earth’s sunset and sunrise. At the peak of the eclipse, the moon was 242,740 miles away, according to NASA scientists.
It was the second total lunar eclipse of 2022; the first was in May. The next one won’t be until 2025, although there will be partial lunar eclipses in the intervening years.
Meanwhile, Times Herald editor Jim Eckstrom was out walking on the Allegheny River dike in East Olean at about 7:30 p.m. Monday — the full moon offered plenty of light — when he says a meteor flashed from east to west across the southern sky.
"It was amazing, almost like a fireball with a long trail behind," Jim says. "It streaked maybe for three seconds before breaking up, from my vantage point, over Mount Hermanns."
Jim wonders if anyone else saw the meteor. Email him at jeckstrom@oleantimesherald.com.