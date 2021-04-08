With the the weather so nice, spring is decidedly here — and so are spring cleaning projects out in the yard.
With that in mind, Mayor Bill Aiello announced Thursday that the Front Street Yard, near the intersection of Seneca Avenue, will be opened for residents to dispose of yard waste from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Yard waste includes grass clippings, leaves, branches, tree limbs and the like. Tree trunks are NOT permitted.
The lot will be opened to City of Olean residents only and identification with proof of residency will be required. No contractors are allowed. The lot will be supervised by a city employee.
“Paper bags are allowed but no plastic bags, please,” the mayor’s press release stated.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Works at 376-5650.
REGARDING the nice weather: Thursday’s warm temperature broke records — just not in Olean.
According to Tony Ansuini, a meteorologist at the Buffalo office of the National Weather Service, the high in Buffalo reached 84, breaking the old record of 75, which was set in 1991.
Olean reached a very pleasant 73, Ansuini added, falling short of the record high of 82, also set in 1991.
The unseasonable warmth may continue into the weekend, but the forecast for next week is less balmy and there could be some rain as well.
“We may have another warm day Saturday, then it looks like we’ll be in for a cooling trend next week ... with highs only in the 50s,” Ansuini said.