Harvey Speer and Oscar "Corky" Rosenbloom, members of Olean High School's Class of 1961, were unable to be in Olean for their 60th class reunion. So they did the next best thing and celebrated with a dinner together at a restaurant near San Francisco's waterfront‚ the Embarcadero.
Before dinner, they looked at a photo of class members attending the reunion, which Joan Gattuso had sent them. With the benefit of the names of those in the photo, they were able to recall memories of them. They guffawed at how 60 years had changed the appearance of each of them, as well as themselves!
They’ve known each other since grade school. Harvey attended School 10 and Corky attended School 9. They both went on to junior high and high school together, sharing many of the same teachers and friends.
They also shared some memorable adventures together. Once, while driving together on a rainy day to Buffalo in Harvey’s father’s DeSoto, they were sideswiped and ended up in a cow pasture. Luckily, no one was hurt. They also each had some separate adventures when the barber, Lorenzo, gave each of them their haircut.
Additionally, they both were part of the Jewish community of the B’Nai Israel Congregation. As members of the congregational youth group, they participated in conclaves that took them to Cleveland and Toronto, and to summer camps in Canada, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
About 12 years ago they were able to renew their friendship. By that time, Harvey was operating an international scrap metal business he had founded. Corky was practicing technology licensing law in the computer industry.
Harvey has three sons and a daughter and eight grandchildren. Corky has two sons and five grandchildren. Harvey’s oldest son lives in Paris; Corky’s older son lives in Tokyo.
So, they’ve enjoyed a friendship that has its roots in Olean, where they shared much in common. They appreciate in retrospect the specialness of their small-town experience, particularly in the 1950s, when, they said, Olean was in its heyday.
They shared some of their memories of attending the public schools of Olean.
Harvey said, after sixth grade at School 10, it was off to junior high, riding the bus and meeting kids from all over Olean.
"Moving on to high school, where we had to walk to school (a little more than a mile from my home), I remember the 20-degree weather and only two or three days when school was closed due to ice or snowstorms. During high school I was in the drama and debate clubs and the boy’s glee club. I made many friendships during those four years and some remain today.
"I spent many Saturday nights at Bradner Stadium selling hot dogs and Cokes during the football games. Friday or Saturday nights were at the school dances with various bands, and I had a good time with many friends.
"I had gone back to the 20th class reunion in 1981 and enjoyed seeing those many friends I had made in school. I was surprised when Corky called me at my office after he had gone to our 50th reunion. Neither of us knew the other had lived only 30 miles away from each other until Nancy Tabaschneck told Corky to look me up.
"We have shared many good times together since then. There is still a warm spot for me in Olean as those were good times. I still check the local paper to keep up on the happenings although I haven’t been back since 1994."
Corky said his high school world had two components — classroom life and social life. Classroom life, he said, was the more demanding of the two. He lugged a lot of books home each day for homework.
"We had excellent high school teachers. We were taught our basics very well. The big terror of each year was the New York State Regents exam.
"My social world was part of my classroom life. We sweated together through the schoolwork and the trials and tribulations of it all. We ate together in the cafeteria where we could catch up on the latest gossip as well as challenge and tease each other.
"There were other non-academic skills we honed during the school days such as 'stacking' a friend’s locker and giving our substitutes a tough time.
"I enjoyed singing in the choirs and participating in the school plays and the school assemblies. The school budgets always allowed for the arts. I’ve got fond memories of the chilly evenings at Bradner Stadium watching the Huskies play football. Many of my classmates were on the team and some were cheerleaders. Another key component of our social life were our dances with the incomparable Al Cecchi and his band.
"These are fond memories of a special time in the life of our country and in our individual lives. I think the bonding that took place among us is why there is care and concern for each other that continues to be meaningful."