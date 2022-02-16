The governor encourages New Yorkers to take advantage of the state’s first Free Fishing Weekend of 2022 — this Saturday and Sunday — when freshwater anglers are permitted to fish for free without a license.
The weekend perhaps can be an opportunity to try out ice fishing, although a warm spell today and tomorrow — it could reach 50 degrees and rain on Thursday — could raise a question about the safety of ice. However, overnight temperatures into early Friday and early Saturday will be in the teens.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation warns those venturing onto the ice that 4 inches or more of solid ice is considered safe for accessing bodies of water on foot. Ice anglers should note that ice thickness can vary on different bodies of water and even on the same body of water. Anglers should be particularly wary of areas of moving water and around boat docks and houses where bubblers may be installed to reduce ice buildup.
The presence of snowmobile tracks or footprints on the ice should not be considered evidence of safe ice conditions. Individuals are strongly encouraged to check ice conditions and avoid situations that appear to present even a remote risk.
Before testing ice thickness with an auger or spud, visit DEC’s website to learn more: https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/119684.html
Meanwhile, a flood watch is in effect for all of Western New York’s counties due to the expectation of melting snow and rain in the forecast. High water on creeks that are open for year-round trout fishing could make it hard to fish this weekend – but keep an eye on conditions.
February’s free fishing days are the first of several planned for 2022 — additional free fishing days include June 25-26, Sept. 24 (National Hunting and Fishing Day) and Nov. 11 (Veterans Day).
New York’s Free Fishing Days program began in 1991 to give people who might not fish a chance to try the rewarding sport at no cost, to introduce people to a new hobby, and to encourage people to support the management of the state’s freshwater fisheries by purchasing a New York state fishing license.