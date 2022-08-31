#FranklinvillePride

A #FranklinvillePride sign in front of the middle/high school building. Look for these signs around the district.

Franklinville Central School District will start off the school year a bit differently this year: Superintendent Don Putnam thought of a way to start the new school year by reestablishing the connection between teachers and their students.

Today, teachers and administrative staff will spend a few hours stopping by every student’s home to deliver a “Franklinville Pride” sign on their front lawn. Approximately 600 students will receive a sign to welcome them back to the start of the school year.

