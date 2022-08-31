Franklinville Central School District will start off the school year a bit differently this year: Superintendent Don Putnam thought of a way to start the new school year by reestablishing the connection between teachers and their students.
Today, teachers and administrative staff will spend a few hours stopping by every student’s home to deliver a “Franklinville Pride” sign on their front lawn. Approximately 600 students will receive a sign to welcome them back to the start of the school year.
Putnam has talked to many FCSD students over the last few weeks. He says that “their excitement and enthusiasm for the upcoming year are evident,” therefore, the #FranklinvillePride campaign will build on that anticipation.
The district has also rolled out a new social media presence this year. FCSD can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with official pages. The platforms will be used to keep the community, parents and students up to date on all the good going on through-out the school district.
“Franklinville Central School District is a NYS public school who’s mission is to graduate students who have attained the knowledge, skills and confidence to fulfill their goals in life and become productive members of their community,” the district states. “We will accomplish this mission by providing a motivated and qualified staff utilizing relevant, rigorous, and thoughtful curriculum in a caring, positive, secure and healthy environment. The prepare students today for the world tomorrow.”