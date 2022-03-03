Raymond and Mary Jane (Patterson) Ward, who are from Olean but live today in Virginia, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Tuesday.
Raymond, 91, was born in Jamestown on July 18, 1930. His family moved to Olean when his father took a job here. Mary Jane, 90, was born in Olean on Jan. 17, 1932.
Ray and Mary Jane attended Olean School #10, where they met in the seventh grade and “destiny was set in place.” A daughter, Renee Carter, says Mary Jane knew that one day she would marry “the boy with the guitar.”
After graduation, Raymond joined the U.S. Army, serving one year in the reserve and four years on active duty. Mary Jane went on to nursing school at WCA in Jamestown, where she earned her registered nurse degree, and she began working at Olean General Hospital.
They were married on March 1, 1952.
They bought a home on the Windfall Road and began a small dairy farm in 1955. Ray worked for Mazza Sheet Metal full-time while farming in the evenings.
Mary Jane, while taking a break from nursing, helped on the farm and raised their four children, Randy (Karen) Ward of Reedsport, Oregon; Renee (Ron) Carter of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Pastor Roy (Judy) Ward of Genesee, Pennsylvania; and Risa (Pastor Herb) Shaffer of Roanoke.
Ray and Mary Jane have been blessed with 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
They have enjoyed traveling over the years to the Grand Teton Mountains in Wyoming, Hawaii and Alaska — and many trips to the ocean. Ray also enjoyed volunteering with Christmas in April.
The couple attended Hillside Wesleyan Church and later attended The Nazarene Church. Mary Jane enjoyed teaching Bible classes and Ray loved to play his guitar and sing in church.
In 2014 they sold their farm and moved to Roanoke, where they are enjoying their retirement years being close to family. Ray enjoys gardening while Mary Jane enjoys sewing and puzzles. They attend the Valley View Wesleyan Church.
If you ask them their secret to their long marriage they would say “a strong faith in God, a lot of love and hard work.”