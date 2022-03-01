Robins already?
We’re hearing reports from all corners of the Times Herald’s coverage area that folks have been seeing American robins, that bird that is so welcome as a symbol of the arrival of spring.
Our editor, Jim Eckstrom, has seen two himself — one hanging out on and near a sumac tree, whose dried seeds provide food in the colder months.
Jim says he also has had common grackles, another early spring arrival, at his backyard feeder for about a week, while a red-winged blackbird showed up Tuesday morning.
We’ve got a long way to go before winter truly gives way to our always-tentative spring, but these early signs sure help to lift the spirit.
READERS MIGHT have noted that we keep track of gasoline prices on a regular basis — indeed, we try to offer an update every two weeks mostly because the price usually remains relatively steady.
Well, as has happened before, the day we provided an update (Tuesday) the most-posted price in Olean leaped 10 cents, from just under $3.76 per gallon for regular gasoline to just under $3.86/g.
Most of us are aware that prices were expected to continue to climb due to the crisis caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Nevertheless, it’s disconcerting to see the price march toward $4 or more — the last time that was the average price per gallon in New York was about this time in 2013.