The relative warmth and rain of the Halloween weekend soon gave way to ever colder air and, by Wednesday, the area had the first snowfall of the season.
And with it, we have not one but two winners in State & Union’s annual first-snow contest.
Lanna Waterman, of Olean, and Joni Wyatt, of Salamanca, both chose Nov. 3 for their entries. With the first snow flying on Nov. 1 both last year and in 2019, early in the month is a good guess for when the region will see a dusting of flakes on the ground.
As a lifelong resident of the area, Waterman said she knows the first snowfall is usually around the first week of November. So why Nov. 3? She said she picked a friend’s birthday.
“I’m a seasons person, so I like them all,” she said. “The change is always invigorating.”
Born and raised in Olean, Waterman taught kindergarten and first grade at Cuba-Rushford Elementary School for 30 years.
“As a retired teacher, the first snowfall was always an exciting day,” she added.
Waterman said she stays busy in the community through her involvement with the Olean Historical and Preservation Society, the Olean Public Library Board and the Southern Tier Quilt Guild.
Wyatt couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday.
Olean commuters were greeted by a light coating of snow on their lawns and windshields, while more snow stuck to the ground in the higher elevations in the area.
A winter-weather advisory for Cattaraugus County by the National Weather Service in Buffalo was in effect through 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Meanwhile, it’s not as if true winter has swooped in on the region quite yet. While low temperatures could be in the upper 20s the next few mornings into Saturday, highs will be in the low 50s.
And it is expected to be even warmer into next week.