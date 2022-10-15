With October being Fire Prevention Month, we continue sharing some messages on safety and awareness from the city of Olean’s fire chief, Tim Richardson.
Today, Chief Richardson addresses one of the most important items a home can have to be prepared in the event of a fire — a smoke alarm, the only thing that can alert you and your family of a fire whether awake or asleep, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“We can’t express the importance of regularly checking your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms,” Richardson says, adding that now is the perfect time to test alarms and practice fire escape plans.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, more than 66% of home fire deaths occurred in homes without a working smoke alarm.
Thanks to the F.T. and Anna C. Manley Trust, Safe Kids Southern Tier has teamed up with four fire departments in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties — Olean Fire Department, Salamanca Fire Department, A.E. Crandall Hook and Ladder and Wellsville Fire Department — to provide and install two-in-one smoke and carbon monoxide detectors for families who are unable to purchase or install alarms on their own. Apply online at sthcs.org.
Here are some tips for parents to review with their children:
• Double-check your smoke alarms twice a year.
• Install alarms on every level of your home and in every sleeping area.
• Never play with matches and lighters. Keep these items up and away from young children.
• Teach children how to safely escape. Many think they will run or call for help during a fire or will know to escape, but children often hide under beds or in closets, thinking they’re safe.
• Don’t blame. If a child accidentally starts a fire, they often fear punishment and do not alert an adult.
• Create and practice a home fire escape plan with two ways out of every room in your house in case of a fire.
• Teach children to get low and go. A child who is coached properly ahead of time will have a better chance to be safe.
• Create a safety zone in the kitchen.
Safe Kids Southern Tier New York works to prevent unintentional childhood injury, the number one cause of death for children in the United States. Safe Kids Southern Tier is a member of Safe Kids Worldwide.
We’ll issue another reminder on checking the smoke and CO alarms in your home during our State & Union for Daylight Savings Time on Nov. 6.