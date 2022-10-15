Smoke detectors

Olean firefighter Jordan Smith checks a smoke detector. Officials reported more than 66% of fatal house fires occur in dwellings without working smoke detectors.

 Photo provided

With October being Fire Prevention Month, we continue sharing some messages on safety and awareness from the city of Olean’s fire chief, Tim Richardson.

Today, Chief Richardson addresses one of the most important items a home can have to be prepared in the event of a fire — a smoke alarm, the only thing that can alert you and your family of a fire whether awake or asleep, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

 

