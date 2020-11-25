When we think of Thanksgiving Day, scenes of sumptuous feasts spread across laden tables come to mind. There’s lots of delicious dishes with the mainstay of turkey, plenty to drink, pies for dessert, football on TV and socializing in the living room.
By today’s standards, the first Thanksgiving feast in 1621 might have seemed a rather drab affair — there was no milk, cheese, bread, butter, mashed potatoes, sweet pies and, the Pilgrims being Puritans, no celebratory drink.
But there was venison, fowl (it’s unclear whether turkey was actually served), fish and a variety of local fruits and vegetables, including stewed pumpkin. Indeed, the first Thanksgiving was assuredly a feast to the Pilgrims — those who were still alive in the fall of 1621 after a year of incredible hardship.
In short, they made do, and certainly gave thanks for the blessings they could claim after a difficult year — not least the help they received from their neighbors, the Wampanoags.
Folks in 2020 can perhaps take something from the first Thanksgiving. For many, Thursday’s affair might not be what it has been over the years because of the coronavirus pandemic — and there are families among us who have suffered true loss in recent weeks and months. But Americans have always been able to find glimmers of hope in trying times, and giving thanks is a tradition that has lasted through many dark episodes in our history.
Let’s make it so in 2020.
Here follows some facts and figures about Thanksgiving:
n The Pilgrim leader, William Bradford, organized the feast and invited the Wampanoag, who true to American lore showed the newcomers methods of agriculture and food gathering in their first dismal year at Plimoth, or Plymouth. The first Thanksgiving feast was held in the presence of around 90 Wampanoags and their chief, Massasoit, and lasted three days.
n Presidents George Washington, John Adams and James Madison all issued proclamations urging Americans to observe days of thanksgiving, both for general good fortune and for particularly momentous events (the adoption of the U.S. Constitution, in Washington’s case; the end of the War of 1812, in Madison’s).
n The state of New York officially made Thanksgiving Day an annual custom in 1817.
n In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln designated the last Thursday in November as a national day of thanksgiving. However, in 1939, after a request from the National Retail Dry Goods Association, President Franklin Roosevelt decreed that the holiday should always be celebrated on the fourth Thursday of the month (and never the occasional fifth, as occurred in 1939) in order to extend the holiday shopping season by a week. The decision sparked controversy, and was still unresolved two years later, when the House of Representatives passed a resolution making the last Thursday in November a legal national holiday. The Senate amended the resolution, setting the date as the fourth Thursday, and the House eventually agreed.
n Native Americans used cranberries in a variety of foods, including “pemmican” (a nourishing, high-protein combination of crushed berries, dried deer meat and melted fat). They also used it as a medicine to treat wounds and as a dye for fabric. The Pilgrims adopted these uses for the fruit and gave it a name — ”craneberry” — because its drooping pink blossoms in the spring reminded them of a crane.
n The Philadelphia department store Gimbel’s was the first to sponsor a Thanksgiving Day parade in 1920, but the Macy’s parade in New York City, launched four years later, soon became a Thanksgiving tradition and the standard kickoff to the holiday shopping season. The parade became even more well-known after it was featured prominently in the hit film “Miracle on 34th Street” (1947), which shows actual footage of the 1946 parade.