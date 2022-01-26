As workers continue to leave their jobs in large numbers, the phenomenon known as the “Great Resignation” seems to be far from over.
But workers in New York aren't necessarily leading the wave — an analysis by ChamberOfCommerce.org indicates that the state has the fewest percentage (1.8% each month) leaving their jobs.
Overall, New York State saw more than 1.58 million quits last year; the percentage point change in quit rate for 2020 to 2021 was +0.3%. Quits as a percentage of total separations in 2021 was 62.2%, according to the data.
For reference, here are the statistics for the entire United States: The overall quit rate in 2021 was 3%, with more than 43 million quits. The quits as a percentage of total separations from jobs in 2021 was 68.3%.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports quits totaled 4.5 million in November alone, a record high, and have been trending upward since April 2020. The quit rate — defined as the number of quits as a percentage of total employment — rose to 3% in November, tying September’s record.
States with the highest quit rates: Alaska and Nevada, 3.8%; Georgia, 3.5%; Kentucky and Hawaii, 3.4%; and Mississippi, North Carolina, Wyoming, South Carolina, West Virginia, Montana, Idaho and Louisiana, 3.2%.
While quits tend to be higher in lower-paying sectors, quits have been rising across nearly every industry, according to ChamberOfCommerce.org.
The accommodation and food service industry, which includes restaurants, bars and hotels, had the highest quit rate for 2021 at 5.7%. Additionally, the industry had the greatest increase in its quit rate from 2020 to 2021, at 1.5 percentage points. Government had the lowest quit rate in 2021, and is the only sector that saw a decline in its quit rate year over year.
JUST A QUICK note that most of the posted prices for regular gasoline dropped 4 cents Wednesday, down to just under $3.49 per gallon.
The price had remained at $3.53/g for a few weeks.