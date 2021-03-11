The community is invited to wish the Bonnies well as the team departs Friday afternoon for the Atlantic 10 men’s basketball title game Sunday in Dayton, Ohio.
Students, faculty and staff can line the road that intersects campus between Butler Gym and the Quick Center leading out to College Street as the buses leave campus at approximately 1:45 p.m.
Led by a police escort, the buses will then head west down Union Street all the way to Allegany’s First Street, and then head back east on State Street toward Olean. The buses will then turn north to go up North Union Street in Olean before getting on Interstate 86 at Exit 26.
Because of the university’s COVID-19, no-visitors policy, community members should only be on the sidewalks of the streets in Allegany and Olean.
“In this extraordinary year, it’s been a shame that the community hasn’t been able to see this extraordinary team in person — and just as unfortunate that the players haven’t been able to experience the intensity that our fans bring to the Reilly Center,” says Tom Missel, SBU’s chief communications officer. “Cheering the team on as they leave town is the least we can do as they head to Dayton and, from there, we firmly believe, to the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis.”
CBS has informed athletics staff at St. Bonaventure that they will have a live camera inside the conference center at the Dayton hotel where the Bonnies, win or lose vs. VCU, will be watching the NCAA selections at 6 p.m. Sunday.
WE RECEIVED a call Wednesday from Jason Rivera, who had arrived alongside Olean Creek to fish in th afternoon when he saw a flock of Canada geese — and one of the geese was tangled in fishing line.
“It could flap its one wing a little but it can’t fly,” he says of the goose, which was along the creek behind Olean Center Mall. “It was really tangled up.”
Jason tried to catch the goose, hoping to cut away the line, but it ran into the water and paddled away. He said he tried to call wildlife officers with the state DEC, but he hadn’t received a response.
Jason was hoping other folks might respond to see if something can be done to help the stricken goose.