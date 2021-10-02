Local spotters for the I Love NY Fall Foliage Report predict a color change of between 35% to 40% in Allegany State Park this weekend.
The spotters were expecting colors of “orange, yellow, and some red leaves of muted brilliance.”
Along the Little Valley to Gowanda corridor, spotters predict “up to 30% foliage change, with increasing hints of orange and varying shades of brown.”
Most areas in Cattaraugus County are still a week or two away from the midpoint.
Salamanca’s annual Falling Leaves Festival got underway on Friday with many of its maple trees showing early signs of color.
Next weekend, the annual Ellicottville Fall Festival will return after a one-year COVID-19 hiatus. There will be coronavirus protocols in place throughout the village.
Holiday Valley will give visitors a bird’s-eye view of the fall foliage from a chairlift then the top of the hill. The Ellicottville resort has been providing chairlift rides for the past several weeks.
The I Love NY Fall Foliage Map is color coded to give people an idea about how much of a change has occurred in different areas. The Adirondacks, for example, range from 30% to 90% changes.
Cattaraugus County’s color changes have been subtle and slow, with many areas around 30%.
The I Love NY Fall Foliage Map also has a few highlights in Cattaraugus County: Allegany State Park, Griffis Sculpture Park and Sprague’s Restaurant in Portville.
The “leaf peepers” are already out driving the roads of the Twin Tiers looking for the perfect colorful landscape. The tour buses will be here soon.
THE HIGH temperature today will be in the 70s, but it’s early October, and that’s when we have called for folks to take part in our first snow contest.
After a few years, readers are likely familiar with what we are looking for: the first snowfall in the Olean area that sticks. We’re talking at least a coating of white on the ground and on trees in the upper elevations around the area and at least a coating on vehicles and wooden decks in Olean.
Flurries that melt away on contact with the ground and other surfaces don’t count.
You may email your prediction to jeckstrom@oleantimesherald.com, send it snail-mail to State & Union, Olean Times Herald, 639 Norton Drive, Olean, NY, 14760, or drop it off at the OTH in person.
The winner will receive bragging rights over your fellow weather predictors — and a little prize.
The deadline for submitting your date is 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19. Only one prediction per person, and once a prediction has been submitted it cannot be changed.