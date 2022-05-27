New York State Police and local law enforcement statewide will increase patrols to combat drunk, impaired and reckless driving throughout Memorial Day weekend.
The STOP-DWI enforcement period runs through 3 a.m. on Tuesday. Memorial Day is one of the busiest travel holidays of the year, and police will be out in full force to remove impaired and reckless drivers from our highways.
Drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints and increased patrols. Troopers will be using both marked state police vehicles and unmarked vehicles as part of the crackdown in order to more easily identify motorists who are violating the law.
“For many New Yorkers, Memorial Day marks the start of the summer travel season, which means additional traffic and increased risks on our roadways,” says State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen. “Troopers will be vigilant in keeping our roadways safe throughout the holiday weekend and will be targeting reckless and impaired drivers.”
According to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany, 516 people died and 5,067 were injured in crashes that involved impaired drivers in New York State during 2020, the latest statistics available.
On Memorial Day weekend in 2021, troopers arrested 185 people for drinking and driving, issued 9,214 total tickets, and investigated 163 personal injury crashes, which resulted in two fatalities. In addition to the New York State Police, numerous counties and agencies throughout the state also participated in last year’s Memorial Day Crackdown.
This weekend’s initiative is partially funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC). Motorists can also access the “Have a Plan” mobile app to find a safe way home from a celebration where they may have been drinking. The free app allows users to designate a driver, call a cab or ride share, and review the consequences of impaired driving.
Users can even use the app to report a drunk or drugged driver. The app is available for Apple, Android and Windows smart phones.