Many of us who drive Barnum Road between Olean and Eldred, Pa., in the winter have wondered about that big chunk of ice that forms near the state line.
Well, Heather McDivitt, who lives in the house on the property where the ice forms, offers some explanation — in part because many folks often stop to ask about it.
Heather and her father, Boyce McDivitt, a retired dentist who practiced in Portville, call it “winter art.” The home receives water by a natural spring. Excess spring water is diverted underground in pipes to a hydrant connected to two garden hoses with nozzles that create a fine mist spray.
The hoses are attached to a tall metal tripod so the water spray can arc over the tripod and create ice. It is not an artesian well, but made with spring water sprayed out of garden hoses.
Why is it near the road? For years the ice formed behind the family home, but visitors enjoyed seeing it and suggested that others would like to see it, too. Several years ago the ice-making parts were moved closer to the road so others could enjoy it as they drive by.
It was all created simply for winter amusement.
“We appreciate good spring water, and recognize that in many parts of our country and world people do not have access to good water,” Heather, who teaches in the philosophy department at St. Bonaventure University, tells us. “Part of the ice art is to remind us of the precious resource of good water.”
“Also, during the winter season in Western New York we can either grumble and complain about the cold weather, or we could do something to celebrate it,” she says. “We enjoy watching the ice grow during the coldest weather and then observing how long it takes for the ice to fully melt in May or June. The ice art is something interesting to monitor daily and we think it is beautiful.”
Every year it is a little different and it can change day by day during the coldest weather. The ice continues to grow throughout the coldest months, unless the spring water flow rate decreases.
Sometimes the family turns off the water making the ice to conserve the water for household use. Even though the area might get a lot of snow in February and March, much of it does not enter the water table until the warmer weather in the spring. Some years there is plentiful water to make ice until the warmer weather, but occasionally the water is turned off or the hoses malfunction and freeze up.
For those wanting to take pictures, the McDivitts welcome people to pull into their lower driveway to park and take pictures safely. Sometimes, when the ice is really big 15 to 20 cars stop each day. The residents remind people to not stop in the road to take pictures and to use caution as the road is busy.
Also, they warn people not to get too close to the ice. There is a small stream running under the ice and most years the property owners find a random boot or sneaker that someone had lost trying to get too close to the ice.
Heather explains the ice formation is constantly growing, melting and changing. This can create danger near the ice. As the ice melts, chunks can fall from the top of the tripod and fall 15 feet.
Heather said they get questions about the color of the ice. They do nothing to the ice. It is just fresh spring water, but sometimes the ice looks very blue, while other times it is a cloudy white. The constantly changing nature of the ice formation is what makes it interesting to watch throughout the winter.
People passing by the ice right now will be disappointed that the little bit of ice that grew in December has all melted. With colder weather expected soon, the ice formation will begin to grow.
There are recently made Instagram (Barnum_Ice) and Facebook pages (Barnum Road Ice) for others to follow to see uploaded pictures. Others are encouraged to share their photos with others with the hashtags #BarnumRoadIce or #BarnumIce