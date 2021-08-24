New York gas prices have fallen 1.7 cents per gallon in the past week — and a price expert expects the trend to continue.
New York gas prices averaged $3.20/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
Olean remained at slightly under $3.30 per gallon at most sites.
Gas prices in New York are 2.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 93.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state today is $2.87/g while the highest is $3.79/g, a difference of 92.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.14/g today. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands 96.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Other New York areas and their current gas prices:
Buffalo, $3.14/g, down 1 cent since last week; Syracuse, $3.13/g, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week; and Rochester, $3.15/g, up 0.6 cents per gallon from last week.
“Gasoline prices have started to slide over the last few days as oil prices have plunged, largely fueled by a continued global surge in COVID-19 cases and concern that fuel demand may shrink as more companies table return to work plans and the summer driving season comes to a close,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
“Excluding the plunge in gasoline prices as COVID unfolded in 2020, Sunday saw one of the largest single-day declines in the national average in nearly three years.”
De Haan says the good news won’t end there, as he believes the national average could drop back under $3 per gallon in the next three weeks.
“The bottom line for motorists is that if they don’t absolutely need to fill up, they should avoid doing so as fuel prices are nearly guaranteed to continue to decline in every state in the coming week,” he says.