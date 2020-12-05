One of the reasons that Olean has such a rich industrial and business heritage is that it was never just a “company town,” meaning it never had too many eggs in the single basket of a huge plant or operation dominating virtually all socio-economic aspects of the community.
In its golden age, the city had economic diversity to spare, from railroads and oil transport and refining to myriad manufacturers up and down and across the valley. Add into the mix schools, the hospital, a university, thriving retail and restaurants and dozens more small businesses, and Olean was as economically important as any small city in America.
And while Olean indeed was not a company town, many of its companies not only sustained the livelihoods of its employees and owners — they actively contributed to the community as a whole. The Community Chest drive, the precursor to the United Way, was chaired by local executives who were household names. Employee groups from different firms tried to outdo each other with fund drives and volunteer efforts.
Annual company banquets were covered in the Times Herald, as shop foremen and workers shed their coveralls and out on the one suit and tie they each owned and sat, perhaps a little ill at ease, next to wives who were in their best dresses. Promotions and milestones were listed in the paper, and important news of new contracts, product lines or processes was shared with the community.
Erick J. Laine, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 87, was a link to that past, when locally-owned companies that were the cornerstones of the area’s economy not only produced iconic products known the world over — they also took seriously their role in the community, while treating employees like members of an extended family.
It’s no accident that Cutco and Vector Marketing corporations, enduring legacies of Laine’s work to establish Alcas in Olean, still faithfully share important milestones of their employees — 25- and 30-year careers, retirements, promotions — in the Times Herald.
It was no surprise to read this week that — in the age of COVID-19 — Cutco employees were in great measure trying to carry the load of ringing bells at collection sites in the area. That is the kind of community spirit that Laine fostered in the company and its people. (His obituary on page A-4 in today’s OTH touches a lot more on that ethic as well.)
It’s no secret that times have been tighter — and today they are tighter still — for so many local companies and workplaces. Almost everyone has to do more with less and the extra hours for community projects — or even pulling off a company picnic — are harder and harder to find.
But Laine showed — and Cutco continues to follow his example — that any sort of help and involvement outside of work can go a long way as an investment in the community and its people.
And the end result can be dividends in which we all share.