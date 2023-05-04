Local artist Eric Jones, no stranger to the State & Union column, is working on a tasty new project — North Union Street.
“I am excited to announce I will be working with executive chef Kevin Fisher to create a Guinness World Record GINGERBREAD DISPLAY of the entire N Union St in Olean NY,” Jones said in a Facebook post, aiming to replicate the city’s commercial district in the form of the holiday treat.
“Our charity recipient will be the Pink Pumpkin Project! We will be working on the display downtown over the next several months.”
Months of hard work is in store to beat any of the current records.
According to Guinness World Records website, www.guinnessworldrecords.com, the largest gingerbread village ever consisted of over 1,200 buildings and was built by Jon Lovitch and displayed at the New York State Hall of Science in Corona on Jan. 6, 2017. The largest gingerbread village by area was built by 16 chefs in 2015 in Mexico, covering more than 480 square feet with 216 buildings in 27 blocks.
Businesses interested in partnering with Jones to help fund the project and support the Pink Pumpkin Project may call M.F. Tominex Promotion at (814) 598-0158. The Greater Olean Aera Chamber of Commerce is providing general information on the project at 372-4433.
A NEW SCHOLARSHIP will help aspiring nurses, thanks to efforts from a local veterans group.
The Allegany County Chapter Voiture 1006 of the national 40 & 8 veterans honor society has established an endowed scholarship fund with the Allegany County Area Foundation. The Forty and Eight is an independent honor society of American veterans and service members.
One $500 scholarship will be awarded annually to a student preparing for a nursing career, with priority to students already excelling in a college nursing program. As the Forty and Eight Fund endowment grows, additional scholarships will be offered. Students will be selected for the scholarship through the regular ACAF scholarship process. The first award was offered this spring for the 2023-2024 academic year.
For more information, contact ACAF Executive Director Bruce Campbell at 585-296-5616 or director@acafny.org.