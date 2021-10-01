Today's the first day of October, which means fall is really underway. And while we know folks are just getting into enjoying our beautiful autumn — forgive us for noting that winter-like weather is a step closer.
In the ancient Roman calendar, October was the name of the eighth month of the year. Its name comes from octo, the Latin word for “eight.”
The Old Farmer's Almanac tells us when the Romans converted to a 12-month calendar, they tried to rename this month after various Roman emperors, but the name October stuck. In Old England, the month was called Winmonath, which means “wine month,” for this was the time of year when wine was made.
In weather lore, the Almanac notes, “If October brings heavy frosts and winds, then will January and February be mild.”
Speaking of the Almanac, it predicts a “cold and snowy” winter for part of Western New York, near Lake Erie, as well as the New York City area, and a “cold and dry” winter for much of the rest of New York state.
According to the Almanac, in the Lower Lakes Region, which includes Western New York, the winter's coldest temperatures are expected in mid- to late November, through most of December and January and in early to mid-February.
Snowfall will be near normal in most areas and the snowiest periods are expected be in late November, mid- and late December, early and mid- to late January, early to mid-February and mid-March.
Meanwhile, Accuweather predicts Upstate could get above-average snowfall this winter.
“Lake-effect snow in the Great Lakes — look out,” Accuweather senior meteorologist Paul Pastelok says. “We could have a pretty busy season as far as lake-effect snow goes for all of the Great Lakes.”
Accuweather forecasters are predicting below-normal temperatures and 25% to 50% more snow than normal this winter from Minnesota to Maine — including Upstate New York.
“We’re really expecting a high frequency of snow events,” says Accuweather meteorologist Joseph Bauer. “Not necessarily huge storms per se, but more just a very quick, active storm track across the northern part of the country, which bodes pretty well for making that continuous lake effect snow that accumulates through the winter.”
That prediction is at odds with the official government forecast put out by the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center. The climate center’s forecast does call for more precipitation, but for above-normal temperatures.
Both Accuweather and the climate center agree a key ingredient in this year’s long-range forecast is the developing La Nina in the eastern Pacific Ocean. There’s a 70 to 80% chance of a La Nina this winter, according to the climate center.
A La Nina is the cold twin to El Nino, when eastern Pacific Ocean waters are warmer than normal. La Ninas tend to cause a big dip in the jet stream in the middle of the continent; from there, the jet stream rises north and crosses over the Ohio Valley and through Upstate New York. Small swings in the jet stream can put Upstate on the cold or warm side of it, spelling the difference between snow and rain.
Tomorrow: State & Union's annual first snow contest.