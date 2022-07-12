The Enchanted Mountain Veteran Coalition will be hosting an event at the Eldred World War II Museum on Friday to bring awareness to the local gem of world history.
The museum will be open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for free tours along with food provided by Him and His BBQ from Olean, N.Y. There will also be live music provided by Joe Gilroy and representatives from the Enchanted Mountain Coalition comprised of the Veterans One-stop Center of WNY, The Joseph P. Dwyer program, The Veteran Outdoor Experience initiative, The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1619 of Olean, and the St. Bonaventure Veterans Services will be on hand to provide information on veteran related services in the area. Food is free to veterans and available for purchase by others in support of the event.
This is a family event designed to showcase the facility that is often seen by people driving through town but like so many other things close to home rarely acknowledged for the world class establishment that it is, organizers said.
A woman from Cuba, N.Y. recently explained that she has lived in Cuba all of her life but never knew the expanse of local information and world history held within the museum walls.
“The museum is much larger than it appears from the outside,” she said, adding she had been to many museums around the country to include the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. She ranks the Eldred Museum right up there with the best of them.