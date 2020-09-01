Charlie Mike” is a U.S. military way of communicating using the phonetic alphabet. The message comes over the tactical radio Loud and Clear — (L)IMA (C)HARLIE) — as in “Charlie Mike,” or, in military speak, “CONTINUE THE MISSION”
Two area veterans heard the message LIMA CHARLIE after providing more than 1,000 meals for veterans and their families during the initial phases of the COVID-19 pandemic through the Food4Vets program.
Former U.S. Army soldiers Jessica Higgins and Sara Hillyard partnered with the Western New York Heroes veterans organization to bring fresh produce, dairy and meat items from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to area veterans.
Retired U.S. Army Brigadier Gen. Arthur G. Austin Jr. of Cuba joined them on one occasion to pick up and deliver food.
“I was elated by the numbers of volunteers, veterans from all walks of life and the coordinated effort exhibited,” Austin said recently. “It reminded me of the efforts put forward by my old service battalion in support of the people in Louisiana during the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.”
The USDA program partners with national, regional and local suppliers, who have been impacted by the closure of food-service businesses. The USDA purchases fresh produce, dairy and meat products that are then packaged in family-sized boxes.
The program is an offshoot of the Farmers to Family Food Box Program, initiated at the beginning of the pandemic. With sporadic demand in local grocery stores and the food-supply chain disrupted, not to mention the vulnerability of our elderly veterans and their families, the timing of the USDA program appears ideal.
Meanwhile, Austin congratulated and welcomed the new professor of military science of the Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) at St. Bonaventure University, Lt. Col. James Carrier.
“In continuing the mission to develop new Army officers, please join me in congratulating and welcoming (Carrier),” Austin said. “A native of Grosse Point, Michigan and a fellow Michigan State graduate, he comes to the area well prepared to train tomorrow’s military leaders who are part of the ROTC Seneca Battalion at St. Bonaventure.
Carrier fills the role held by Lt. Col. Sean Coulter, who is retiring and remaining in the area.
“I look forward to a continued partnership with them both as I continue my focus on veteran- and community-related issues in our community,” Austin said.