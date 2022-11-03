Being a professional photographer who encounters bald eagles nearly every day, Dan Jordan seldom gets surprised by them.
Excited, yes. Heart pumping, adrenaline-fueled, hands shaking — all of the above — but seldom surprised. Here follows his latest adventure:
Imagine my excitement Monday, while on a routine run to the bank in Olean to make a deposit, I saw not one, but four adult bald eagles less than a half-mile from my home in Allegany.
As I always do, I had my trusty eagle camera on my lap. There was a pair of eagles to my left perched next to each other (probably one of our local nesting pairs) while two other adults were to my right in individual trees, most likely interlopers into the native pair’s territory. There was much chatter going on among the four. In fact, when I called my wife to tell her about the discovery (I had to tell someone!), she said she could hear the eagles chirping. The noise was deafening.
If there is one thing I like as much as seeing eagles, it is listening to them communicating. And, for the record, their chirps and squawks sound nothing like the movies and TV would lead you to believe.
It was not a great day for photography. Light mist, overcast, dark. These are qualities which do not make for great photos. That, and the fact that all the eagles were across the river and close to 100 yards from my vantage point. That didn’t stop this photographer from capturing well over 1,000 images of the event which unfolded. My gear did well to provide good quality images with which to work.
The local pair were vocalizing their displeasure at the interlopers. To say that they were not happy would be an understatement.
I was on a tight schedule Monday, so I could not spare enough time to fill my memory cards with photos, so I left. As I drove back through on the way to Bradford, Pa., for an appointment, the four eagles were still there, still chirping, and still all quite agitated.
As I drove past the beaver pond in South Vandalia, another eagle flew directly over my vehicle and over the pond. It was a juvenile, most likely one of this year’s fledglings from the local nest site. “Not bad,” I thought, “five eagles within a half hour and not more than 3 miles from home.”
I left my meeting in Bradford and drove back to Olean for another meeting. I was thinking that there was no way that all four eagles would still be there, but maybe the pair would. I was excited to find out. Unbelievably, all four were still there, still chirping, and still in very agitated states. I was able to capture one photo of one of the interlopers, in which the eagle looks calm, but seconds later, it was squawking with the rest.
Every now and again, one of the interlopers would take flight and fly close to the pair, just to let them know it was not leaving and that it meant business. Then the eagle would return to its tree to chirp some more.
Once again, I was forced to leave to attend a scheduled meeting, so I bid the four goodbye.
It was dark when I returned home, but I was wondering if any or all of the eagles had remained to spend the night in those roosts. My windows were down, and I strained my ears to listen for eagle chirps, but none were heard.
So, you see, even someone like me, who photographs bald eagles every day, right here in WNY, can be surprised by what I see. Eagles have made such a profound recovery since near-extinction a few decades ago. Right now is a great time to see and enjoy them right in our own backyards.
Who knows? Maybe you will have an unexpected encounter with eagles like I did Monday.