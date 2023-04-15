State officials urged New Yorkers to remain cautious and strictly observe the ongoing ban on burning brush and yard debris to avoid wildfires.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday the state and local first responders have dealt with several wildfires across the state.
“Given the dry and warm conditions over the past few days, we have seen an increase in wildfires in multiple counties and are responding quickly,” Hochul said in a statement. “I encourage all New Yorkers to stay vigilant and thank all our first responders, partner agencies, and neighbors who are working to contain these fires and protect our communities.”
Dry weather and lack of green vegetation result in dangerous conditions that fuel wildfires. In the last week alone, Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers, New York State Police Aviation, local fire departments and volunteers responded to nearly 20 wildfires that burned more than 400 acres across the state.
The annual statewide ban prohibiting residential brush burning lasts through May 14. Open burning of debris is the single-largest cause of spring wildfires in the state.
“This weekend and every day through May 14, I implore all New Yorkers to respect the prohibition on brush burning and help keep our first responders and communities safe,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said.
Meanwhile, in nearby Pennsylvania, a brush fire was reported Thursday near Port Allegany, while a forest fire burned for multiple days in and near the Marienville Ranger District of the Allegheny National Forest, southwest of St. Marys at the Elk County and Jefferson County line.
The USDA Forest Service reported that the River Road Wildfire was 95% contained and approximately 447 acres in size as of 2:30 p.m. Friday.
The entire state of Pennsylvania is at a heightened danger of wildfire due to low humidity, sunny skies, and strong wind gusts. The state urged residents and campers to be “extremely careful with any outdoor fires.”
The dry, warm conditions, however, will soon be at an end. Rain is in the forecast locally for later today and Sunday, while rain and even snow is in the forecast early in the coming week.