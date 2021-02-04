News that Siemens Energy is moving or eliminating 530 jobs from Olean is devastating, not least for the employees and families directly affected.
In a time already fraught with uncertainty and even some fear because of the coronavirus pandemic and its calamitous effects on the economy, people who have built good careers and good lives here face the true shattering of the world they’ve known. Even the 100 workers who, according to Siemens, will have the opportunity to work at the company’s Painted Post site face a potentially agonizing decision to uproot and move, leaving what they’ve built in the Olean area and, at least in terms of a home, starting over.
The full measure of resources available through the local, state and even federal governments must be applied toward helping these people and their families — neighbors and friends to us throughout the area — make the best transition they can to new jobs and, in many cases, new lives.
Perhaps there will be efforts to get Siemens to reconsider its plans regarding an Olean operation that dates back a century — and local and state leaders must perform their due diligence in that regard — yet there was a sense this past week that the decision is final.
And the news is devastating for the whole community as well. The wave-effect of so many lost incomes will reach virtually every aspect of local business, funding for municipal operations and schools and support for community organizations and charities.
The “why” and the “how” of Siemens’ decision is also being chewed over, with narratives running from new President Joe Biden and the Democrats’ hostility toward the oil and gas industry, to New York state’s tax burden to the pitfalls of foreign ownership and to trends in world markets and energy policies geared toward using less fossil fuels.
Perhaps there’s something, in some measure, to all of the above, although regarding Biden’s recent orders against oil and gas, Siemens appears to have been planning its moves for several months. Yet the suddenness with which Biden has begun to veer the country away from energy policies that would have benefited the Olean operation suggest a day like Tuesday could have been coming in any case.
Debate on the wisdom of abruptly abandoning energy sources and policies that run to the backbone of our economy — without a clear plan for the transition — can be debated at another time. For Olean, the most important question to ponder is, What now?
We’ve read the social media posts: “Olean is done” … “This will be the end of Olean” … “That’s why I moved away years ago.”
Well, we can give up — like a lot of people on social media seem to have done — or we can turn attention to new options and new ideas.
Cattaraugus County officials on Thursday discussed another reachout to Amazon about its still-not-sited, colossal warehouse operation planned for Western New York. No harm in trying, but that would be winning the lottery.
More realistic approaches are working to get interests to acquire and use the former Dresser space that will be opening up. Communities — Wellsville among them — have had some success in repurposing industrial space, partitioning areas for smaller manufacturers. Again, unless a community hits that lottery, the days of a new, huge plant with 1,000 workers locating anywhere in New York state are remote, but an important cog in the Upstate economy is smaller, locally or at least regionally owned concerns making essential parts or implements.
The former Dresser location is right off Interstate 86 — and while we learned that the lack of a north-south interstate junction with I-86 was an impediment for Amazon — the Buffalo Street onramps still offer one of the best access points to an interstate across the entire Southern Tier of New York.
The Olean-area economy faces an uphill climb — it would be foolish to think otherwise. But a greater community remains — still with thousands of smart, hard-working people and their homes as well as schools, stores, restaurants, lending institutions, law firms, manufacturers, government and social services, non-profits, a hospital and medical offices, care facilities, a university and a community college, diverse farming, service clubs, veterans and social clubs, railway and transportation concerns, automotive dealers and service shops, civic centers and valued public spaces, golf clubs and many, many small businesses.
We have beautiful surroundings enjoyed in almost every way one can — from hiking, biking and paddling to four-wheeling and snowmobiling. We can offer living in which someone can watch deer in a backyard while making an online trade or finishing up a report for the boss who’s 300 miles away.
It’s not time to give up on Olean. It’s time to get started on making Olean what it can be.
(Jim Eckstrom is editor of the Olean Times Herald and Bradford Publishing Co. His email is jeckstrom@oleantimesherald.com.)