A recent survey of New York State-licensed healthcare professionals found half believed the COVID-19 pandemic effected “no noticeable change” on their patients who use tobacco or vape products.
The survey, conducted by the New York State Smokers’ Quitline (Quitline), also found approximately a third of healthcare professionals (34.2%) believed the COVID-19 pandemic made these patients more unwilling to make a quit-attempt due to stress or other concerns.
As part of its ongoing efforts to determine not only what kinds of tobacco cessation resources to create but also effective dissemination, the Quitline created the New York State Healthcare Professional Communication Preferences Survey and administered it throughout August and September of 2021. Altogether, 1,844 respondents completed the survey and comprised a variety of fields, including physicians/medicine, nursing, respiratory therapy, social work, dentistry, mental health and pharmacy.
While very few healthcare professionals (12.7%) reported the COVID-19 pandemic as being a catalyst for patients to make a quit-attempt, more than two-thirds of those particular survey respondents (67.9%) stated they were focusing more on tobacco dependence treatment due to the “heightened importance of lung health.”
In addition to questions about the COVID-19 pandemic, the Quitline included specific questions in 2021 about assisting priority populations. More than 42% reported “those who experience psychological distress” as the most challenging to treat for tobacco dependence.
The Quitline conducted similar surveys in 2018 and 2019, and included previous questions in 2021 to monitor trends. The upcoming webinar will review these trends, such as preferred communication methods and top tobacco cessation topics of interest.
The survey provides the Quitline’s Marketing & Outreach Team insight to reshape its efforts in meaningful ways. For example, as a result of the 2019 survey, the Quitline increased its efforts to provide webinars, offer tobacco treatment training for primary care clinics and engage dentists with content specific to their field. Anecdotal responses to the 2021 survey show two topics of current particular concern among healthcare professionals: vaping among young adults and navigating increased stress among patients.
The New York State Smokers’ Quitline is a service of the New York State Department of Health and based at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. It is one of the first and busiest state quitlines in the nation, and has responded to nearly 3 million calls since it began operating in 2000.
All New York State residents can call (866) 697-8487 for coaching and resources, free of charge, seven days a week beginning at 9 a.m. Visit www.nysmokefree.com for more information.