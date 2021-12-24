The Cattaraugus County Department of the Aging announces that The Bridge Outreach Program of St. Bonaventure Parish is the recipient of this year’s STAR Award.
The award was presented earlier this week by Bonnie Saunders, deputy director of the Department of the Aging, to Cheryl O’Keefe, parish outreach director and The Bridge Thrift Store manager.
The STAR Award is given to individuals and organizations in honor of their dedication and service to the senior citizens of Cattaraugus County. The Bridge was chosen for the ongoing efforts to support senior citizens — efforts that increased dramatically as a result of the challenges presented during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bridge, regularly assisting frail and/or vulnerable community members, goes above and beyond in its mission of service to others. The Bridge truly exemplifies the spirit of community involvement and good stewardship, Department of the Aging officials say.
“The Bridge has always been a wonderful resource,” Saunders says. “During the pandemic, an increased number of older adults found it difficult to make ends meet. When other Department of the Aging funding was unavailable or delayed, The Bridge stepped up and worked hand-in-hand with Department of the Aging to assist seniors in need.
“Having this support has truly benefited the community and likely prevented hospitalizations and homelessness,” she says.
O’Keefe was reluctant to take all of the credit and was quick to acknowledge that the support The Bridge provided would not have been possible if it weren’t for the generosity and support of the community. She gave credit to the dedicated volunteers at The Bridge, as they play a critical part in making The Bridge successful.
For more information about the annual STAR Award, or any other programs and services available to Cattaraugus County seniors, contact the Department of the Aging at (716) 373-8032.