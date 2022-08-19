New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's  commissioner urges New Yorkers to practice the utmost safety when building campfires, and consider going without a campfire unless absolutely necessary.

"If you’re enjoying the backcountry these last few weeks of summer, please think about whether you really need that campfire.” Commissioner Basil Seggos says. "It’s been a hot and dry summer, leading to a drought watch and high fire danger. If you build a campfire, keep an eye on it to make sure the wind doesn’t spread it unexpectedly and when you’re finished, make sure the fire is completely out and cold to the touch.”

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social