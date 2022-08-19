New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's commissioner urges New Yorkers to practice the utmost safety when building campfires, and consider going without a campfire unless absolutely necessary.
"If you’re enjoying the backcountry these last few weeks of summer, please think about whether you really need that campfire.” Commissioner Basil Seggos says. "It’s been a hot and dry summer, leading to a drought watch and high fire danger. If you build a campfire, keep an eye on it to make sure the wind doesn’t spread it unexpectedly and when you’re finished, make sure the fire is completely out and cold to the touch.”
The entire state is now at a high risk for fires, especially if the wind picks up. Fires may become serious and their control difficult unless they are attacked successfully while small. There were six active fires across the state on Friday, burning 47.1 acres of land.
The majority of those were started by unattended campfires. Campfires are among the top five causes of wildfires. Forest Rangers are some of the most highly trained wildland firefighters in the country. But even Rangers can have a difficult time fighting a wildfire, depending on its size and location.
The DEC encourages New Yorkers and visitors to follow the recommendations below to reduce the risk of wildfires. While camping, New Yorkers are advised to:
• Use existing campfire rings where possible.
• Build campfires away from overhanging branches, steep slopes, rotten stumps, logs, dry grass and leaves. Pile extra wood away from a fire.
• Clear the area around the ring of leaves, twigs, and other flammable materials.
• Never leave a campfire unattended. Even a small breeze could cause the fire to spread quickly.